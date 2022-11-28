New York
Loreley Beer Garden Christmas pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden

NYC’s top holiday pop-up bars this season

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The holidays seem to start earlier and fly by faster every year. One way to extend all that cheer and good will is to pack these fleeting weeks with all manner of topical activities. In addition to the classics like tree-peeping and light-looking, New York City has plenty of on-the-reindeer’s-nose holiday pop-up bars to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season—with spirits—throughout the most wonderful time of the year.

RECOMMENDED: See the full guide to Christmas in New York

Holiday bars in NYC

Grinchy’s at Roberta’s
Photograph: Courtesy of Roberta's

1. Grinchy’s at Roberta’s

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • East Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

Famed for its pizza near and far, Roberta’s is hosting its first ever holiday pop-up this season. From December 1 through January 3, Roberta’s will host Grinchy’s at its Bushwick Tiki Bar. Christmas lights, giant candy canes and tinsel will ornament the space and hot toddies and frozen eggnog will join the menu for the occasion. 

Maccabee Bar at Ollie
Photograph: Carlie Febo

2. Maccabee Bar at Ollie

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

This Hanukkah pop-up is new to NYC for 2022 by way of Boston. It will be open at Ollie in the West Village from December 13 through December 31, when you can order cocktails like the Latke Sour (apple brandy, potato, lemon, tobacco bitters) and the Hebrew Hammer (vodka, "leavened" sugar, lemon, raspberry). Previous iterations have also served lox, chicken liver and actual latkes. 

Miracle at The Cabinet and Thief
Paul Wagtouicz

4. Miracle at The Cabinet and Thief

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

One of the classics of the genre, Miracle on 9th Street has returned to The Cabinet with Christmapolitans, nogs, “naughty” shots and other seasonally-titled tipples. The Brooklyn Branch, Miracle on Union, operates at Thief in Williamsburg. Expect string lights, faux snow and events like ugly sweater parties across locales.  

Want to know where to eat on Christmas?

