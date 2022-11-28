Famed for its pizza near and far, Roberta’s is hosting its first ever holiday pop-up this season. From December 1 through January 3, Roberta’s will host Grinchy’s at its Bushwick Tiki Bar. Christmas lights, giant candy canes and tinsel will ornament the space and hot toddies and frozen eggnog will join the menu for the occasion.
The holidays seem to start earlier and fly by faster every year. One way to extend all that cheer and good will is to pack these fleeting weeks with all manner of topical activities. In addition to the classics like tree-peeping and light-looking, New York City has plenty of on-the-reindeer’s-nose holiday pop-up bars to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season—with spirits—throughout the most wonderful time of the year.
