A pop-up bodega-themed bar is coming to Lincoln Center

Cracking open a cold beverage and digging into a bag of chips straight from the bodega is a New York pastime as iconic as the skyline itself. And a new pop-up will celebrate all things bodega—but a bit elevated—as a tribute to hip-hop’s hometown and 50th anniversary this summer.

“Bodega Culture,” created by born and raised Bronxite LP O’Brien, is the mixologist’s tribute to her local bodega. Popping up from Wednesday, August 9 - Saturday, August 12 at Alice Tully Hall as part of Summer for the City at Lincoln Center, the bodega-themed experience celebrates all her local bodega offered growing up, including necessary groceries for her family, plus tropical fruit drinks and empanadas to share with friends.

The fully-styled bodega storefront is envisioned to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, recreating the community experience O’Brien knows and loves.

“Bodega Culture has always been a fundamental part of my life, from my childhood to the person I am today. Many of my creative inspirations for cocktails are drawn from experiences at Bodegas,” said O’Brien. “I can’t think of a better place or time to pop up in New York City.”

The Bodega Culture popup menu will feature beer, wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and bites. Cocktails include the “Just Smell Those Skyscrapers” with rum, coffee and banana whey; “Lemon Sun Showers in San Juan” with tequila, fino sherry, cucumber, aloe and garden herbs; “Soda Siponey in A Bag” aka a canned cocktail from Siponey Spritz Co., and the nonalcoholic “Giuseppe Swizzle” stirred with Pentire Adrift, Pathfinder, Martini Vibrante, salt and soda.

To eat, the menu includes empanadilla, street corn ribs, tostones y chicharrones, plus desserts including a slice of Dominican cake with a scoop of ice cream, a bodega affogato and a honey bun.

“One of my proudest moments on Netflix’s Drink Masters was recreating the bodega experience for the judges on episode two. I am extremely proud to honor Bodega Culture and share my personal experiences through cocktails” said O’Brien. “The energy and community events at Lincoln Center embody exactly what make the Bodega experience so special.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to a local charity in partnership with The Bronx Native. All excess food and product from the Bodega Culture pop-up will be donated to Amsterdam Houses, the largest public housing authority in North America.