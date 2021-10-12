A pop-up Dia de los Muertos bar will honor deceased celebrities

The Garret Coctelería (349 Broome Street) has transformed into a seasonal pop-up celebrating all things Halloween and Dia de los Muertos.

Coctelería de los Muertos just opened with custom-built altars honoring artistic icons we’ve lost over the years. The legacies of Marilyn Monroe, The Notorious B.I.G., Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Selena Quintanilla, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and many more deceased famous faces all make an appearance among 5,000 feet of marigold flowers, an abundance of candles, string lights and bright blankets to keep outdoor diners warm.

For the pop-up, Beverage Director Max Stampa-Brown created a festive menu with seasonal ingredients and festive garnishes.

Shot By Sok

October-worthy cocktails include Weeping in Queens (White rum, pumpkin puree, orange bell pepper, cane, pumpkin spice rum and peach preserves), Certified Sad Boy (Reposado tequila, tamarind, pineapple two ways, honey bitters, plus hibiscus drizzle for a blood-like effect), and Abrete Sesamo (Mezcal, cachaca, tomatillo, poblano, cucumber, lime, coconut, chamoy smoked salt and sesame). Flights of mezcal, rum, fernet and tequila are also all available, along with natural wines and beer on draft and by the can.

To eat, Chef Yuval Ochoa has a seasonal menu of nibbles like guacamole and chips, spicy tuna tartare, plant-based dragonfruit and mango ceviche with coconut milk and yuzu, halibut ceviche with sweet potato and edible flowers, and for varieties of tacos (spicy mushroom, pork carnitas, short rib birria and chicken tinga. House nachos are the table are also available, with the option to add protein or guac on top.

Cozy up, summon the spirits and cheers to spooky season because this pop-up will disappear Sunday, November 14.