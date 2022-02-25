A pop-up hangover shop is here to save your weekend

A hangover feels terrible, but a good hangover cure hits the spot. Well, that might even make last night's antics worthwhile, especially if you don't even have to leave the couch.

Vita Coco has launched a dedicated Hangover Shop in New York City to ensure that you can very easily cure your drank-too-much woes. Better yet, the storefront is digital, so everything in the delivery app will be delivered straight to your doorstep for a quick recovery.

The Hangover Shop offers three Hangover Bundles—The Self Care, The Bed Rest and The Veg Head, plus a range of individual food and self-care items that can be purchased separately.

The Self Care includes a CBD lavender face mask, organic Acai bowl, white cheddar popcorn and coconut water. The Bed Rest comes with your choice of Doritos flavors, Kraft Easy Mac, M&Ms, DiGiorno Pizza and a pint of Half Baked Ben & Jerry's ice cream. The Veg Head is a plant-based option with Oreos (yep, they're vegan!), a pint of Van Leeuwen's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, NUGGs Spicy Plant-Based Nuggets and Tylenol Extra Strength.

Order each bundle from the Hangover Shop through any of the major delivery apps, including UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub, or from thehangover.shop.

Those who experience frequent hangovers or anticipate a big night of drinking coming up can also enroll in a Hangover Subscription, which will make sure you have your hydration and self-care necessities ready before St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day and more occasions when overindulgence, is well, a little to common.

Of course, you don't need to be hungover to spend a day on the couch with coconut water and junk food!