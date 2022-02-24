Dig into a breakfast volcano at Milk Bar's NYC Flagship

Gone are the days when Christina Tosi's Milk Bar was a tiny bakeshop offering slices of its signature pie to the lines wrapping down the sidewalk in the East Village. Now, the Mind of a Chef star's Manhattan-born bakery is a global phenomenon, with flagships in both New York City and Los Angeles and locations across the U.S. and Canada.

To honor the bakery's humble Big Apple roots, Milk Bar's NoMad flagship (a paradise for sweets lovers!) is offering a brand new, limited-edition menu with some truly epic pastry creations.

Inspired by the iconic black and white cookie, a brand new Milk Bar Black and White Cake will debut on Tuesday, March 2, and only be available for a limited time. Fruit lovers can also taste the new Raspberry Neapolitan Cake built with layers of chocolate, double chocolate chip, and vanilla cake filled with raspberry jam, liquid cheesecake, raspberry cheesecake, raspberry frosting, b’day frosting, chocolate, and milk crumbs.

Mlik Bar Milk Bar's Black & White Cake

More portable options on the new menu include the Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Cookie, a gooey XL chocolate cookie stuffed with liquid cheesecake, chocolate, milk, and cookies and cream crumb as well as the enticing Breakfast Volcano. What is the Breakfast Volcano you ask? It's a bread roll stuffed with home fries, scrambled eggs, turkey sausage and cheesy lava, a portable pocket of breakfast sandwich goodness that may just become a morning staple.

All four items will only be available for a limited time at Milk Bar's NYC Flagship, at 1196 Broadway in Manhattan.