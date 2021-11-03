A rare set of Hilma af Klint watercolors is now on display at David Zwirner

Although most of Hilma af Klint's work is held by the artist's official foundation and isn't currently on view anywhere, New Yorkers will get to browse through a rare set of her watercolors through December 18 at the David Zwirner gallery on 69th Street.

Photograph: Maris Hutchinson

Dubbed "Tree of Knowledge," the exhibit focuses on the artist's 1913-1915 series of works, which were recently discovered by the art world. If the success of the Guggenheim's 2018 exhibition "Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future" is of any indication, we expect many people to flock to the Upper East Side gallery in the next few months.

Fair warning: appointments are required to see the work in person, so make sure to schedule a visit right here. You'll need to show proof of vaccination, observe social distancing measures and wear a mask while on premise.

As fans of Klint are aware of, not much is known about the Swedish artist—a fact that makes the discovery of new art even more exciting.

According to ArtNet, the new exhibition "features one of two copies of 'The Tree of Knowledge.'" In fact, although it was assumed that the Hilma af Klint Foundation owned the only version of the work, it has been recently discovered that the artist made a second copy for her friend Rudolf Steiner.

"I am thrilled to be exhibiting 'Tree of Knowledge' by Hilma af Klint, which has such a fascinating history. This is the only major work that exists outside of the foundation’s collection," Zwirner told Artnet News. "The fact that she personally gave this set of watercolors to Rudolf Steiner, whose philosophical beliefs deeply influenced her, is remarkable."

As a companion to the exhibit, David Zwirner will also publish a catalogue that will feature the entire body of work and an essay by Klint scholar Julia Voss. According to a press release, the gallery will also debut "an online viewing room exploring the history behind this remarkable set of watercolor works on paper."