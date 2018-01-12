A Real Housewife is making her Broadway debut this week

She’ll be joining the Real Housewives of Cook County Jail.

On Monday, January 15, Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is making her debut in Chicago on Broadway, and the star’s penchant for drama will translate nicely to the musical about a group of merry murderesses in the 1920s. She announced the news to Andy Cohen back in December and showed off her costume and wig on Instagram yesterday.

Burruss will play Matron "Mama” Morton, a role originated on Broadway by Marcia Lewis, through March 11. Her two big numbers in the show will be “When You're Good to Mama” in act one and “Class” in act two. Her Housewives co-star NeNe Leakes also performed that role on Broadway back in 2015, but we’re sure comparisons between the two won’t cause any conflicts at all. (Pop, six, squish….)

If you would like to hear more of Burruss’s singing, she is also part of the band Xscape.

Other celebrities who have starred in Chicago include Michael C. Hall, Usher, Sofia Vergara and Ashlee Simpson, but if you’re a hard-core Housewives fan, you should get tickets now. Chicago is one of the participants in NYC Broadway Week, with two-for-one tickets available January 16 through February 4, right in time to see Burruss. You can also find tickets to it here.

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.