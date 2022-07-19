New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Courtesy of Dimmer & Summer
Photograph: Courtesy of Dimmer & Summer

A robot cat will serve you dim sum at this new spot in Brooklyn

Dimmer & Summer is now open in Cobble Hill.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Ladies and gentlemen, meet BellaBot: a roving cat robot that sings, tells jokes and serves food at Dimmer & Summer, a new dim sum spot in Cobble Hill at 196 Smith Street between Baltic and Warren Streets.

Opened by restaurateur Kenny Mei this past weekend as an homage to his Chinese roots, Dimmer & Summer offers traditional Northern and Southern Chinese dishes with a New York flair (like the robo-cat server, of course). 

Menu standouts include rainbow soup dumplings, old-style scallion noodles, Hong Kong-style crispy wings, a classic mango salad, scallion pancakes, chicken sticky rice in lotus leaf and the very interesting-looking Philly cheesesteak buns.

Drink-wise, expect a solid list of Chinese hot tea choices (including lychee black tea, oolong, rose and the pur-er chrsanthemum tea) alongside a category of imbibing options plainly dubbed "refreshing." The section includes salted plum spritz, salted cream cheese oolong team, mango pomelo sago, fruit tea tiramisu and the must-try Hong Kong-style milk tea.

Although we're not usually fans of gimmicky restaurant draws, we can't help but have a soft spot for the BellaBot on premise, which we've seen working its magic around Flushing but never at a restaurant quite this close to Manhattan. Needless to say: it works. There's just something about robots serving you delicious fare that excites us just so.

Courtesy of Dimmer & Summer
Photograph: Courtesy of Dimmer & Summer

A few things to keep in mind if you are going to visit Dimmer & Sumer to meet the tech-savvy cat: it doesn't know how to climb up stairs, so make sure to sit downstairs if you want to experience it. Also, although the kitty cat talks and delivers certain orders to your table, it is, we must remind you, a robot. Don't expect it, then, to behave like a human!

As a reminder, be respectful. The cat is there to work!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.