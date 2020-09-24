A secluded rooftop whiskey lounge is opening in Greenwich Village

It’s been tough all around for New York City’s restaurants even with outdoor dining flourishing and the limited return of indoor dining next week. But it’s been even more challenging for the city’s countless bars: liquor licenses have been revoked when large crowds gather, to-go cocktails are only here temporarily and your favorite watering hole has essentially been forced to operate as a restaurant because guests have to order food with their drinks.

Chef Hiroki Odo has one solution with the opening of o.d.o by ODO at The Westerly this week. Located on a sixth-floor penthouse in Greenwich Village, the space transforms into a private whiskey lounge once a week on Thursday nights beginning October 1. On Fridays and Saturdays—starting September 25th—the renowned sushi chef Eiji Ichimura (Brushstroke) takes over The Westerly to offer an omakase experience.

The whiskey lounge is open 6-11pm with each seating lasting two hours max. Up to eight guests can sit outdoors on the terrace, and there will be about 16 seats inside. A collection of rare Japanese whiskeys from the House of Suntory, including some from Odo’s personal collection, will be served with small bites like a whiskey raisin butter sandwich and sweet potato-and-fava-bean fried cookies. It’s $200 per person, including the cocktail and food pairings (for seats, email whisky.reservation@gmail.com).

Reservations for Ichimura’s more elaborate omakase, which is slated to be offered until at least October 17th, are expected to be in high demand. The $350 meal, which also includes beverage pairings, will only be served to 20 guests total each night, where there are seatings at 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

The Westerly, designed by Philip Wu Architects, feels as if you’re walking into a clandestine spot that’s a private home with a serene vibe from all the blonde wood and minimalist decor. It sounds like a perfect spot for some Japanese whiskey.

The Westerly is located at 39 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003

