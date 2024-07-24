A secret Pokémon store is popping up in Soho for a limited time

If you’re missing the nostalgia of watching Pokémon or the 2016 Pokémon Go phenomenon never wore off for you, this is the pop-up for you. For one weekend only, the Poké Court is opening a shop in Soho. During this three-day bender, you can trade cards, buy merch, watch box breaks, and bond with like-minded individuals.

From August 2 to 4, the Poké Court will be open from noon to 5:30pm in the Meatpacking District. Here you can buy all sorts from cards and accessories to collector items. The pop-up at 131 Greene Street will bring all this and more to Soho, including a photo booth, freebies, giveaways and new products from VaultX. There will also be vintage box breaks to really get the Pokémon nostalgia flowing and a range of sealed and unsealed products.

Pokémon players, fans or admirers of all ages, skills and levels can trade cards and purchase exclusive merch. There will be trade nights all weekend long, where you can trade in your cards for cash or store credit and there will even be a dedicated trade-in booth.

The pop-up is aligned with the release of the newest card set Shrouded Fable, a brand new Pokémon TCG set that launches on Friday. With its Japanese woodblock-inspired art and fun playability in the 2024 World Championships, it has caused quite the stir.

The pop-up will be open from Friday, August 2 until Sunday, August 4, from noon to 6pm on Friday, 11am until 9pm and on Saturday and from 11am to 6pm on Sunday. You can RSVP here. The first 50 guests (each day) will receive an “Early Pidove” gift, so don’t be late!