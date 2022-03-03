A secret, speakeasy-style miso ramen spot just opened in the West Village

Good news for those that love Ramen Misoya—the popular East Village destination dedicated exclusively to miso ramen. The eatery has just opened a second location, and this one boasts a cool, speakeasy-style ambiance.

Photograph: KK Chote/MST Creative PR

It's not that easy to find the new spot, so let us help you out. The West Village location at 535 Hudson Street has a below-ground entrance on Charles Street. (Look for a small sign on the wall above the stairs.) Once you enter the premise, you'll notice a second set of doors. (They're bright orange!) Walk right in and you'll find yourself in the main dining room.

Expect two rooms that can sit 30 people in total, each one a sleek and modern-looking space. Other outstanding decor details include 10-foot-high ceilings, a large window overlooking the kitchen and exposed brick and white walls.

Photograph: KK Chote/MST Creative PR

Onto the menu: the list includes three main types of regional miso ramen based on either pork and chicken broth, in addition to a vegetarian broth made with mushrooms and seaweed. They are all enriched with different kinds of miso, including shiro miso, kome miso and mame miso (that's the dark red broth made with 100% soybeans).

You should also pay attention to special ramen dishes, including goma tan tan ramen (shiro miso with sesame paste) and konayuki ramen (kome miso broth with Parmesan cheese and butter).

Photograph: KK Chote/MST Creative PR

A ton of classic ramen appetizers round out the menu, including black pepper tuna, shrimp shumai and chicken karaage.

Beverage wise, patrons will delight in a program that focuses on cup sake from the Chiyomusubi Brewery in southern Japan. Various styles of sake are served in individual 180ml cups featuring label designs boasting popular Japanese manga cartoon characters. How awesome?

We've told you how to find it—so what are you still waiting for? Endless ramen is awaiting downtown.