A 'Sesame Street' musical is coming to NYC this fall!

Sesame Street is finally getting its much-deserved Broadway treatment: Sesame Street: The Musical is going to premiere at Theater Row, on 42nd Street by Ninth Avenue, this fall.

Previews of the Off-Broadway production, which will star Elmo and his friends in their original puppet form, will begin on September 8. The show will officially open on September 22 and run through November 27. Tickets will go on sale in a little less than three weeks right here.

The project is brought forward by Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the iconic, Grammy and Emmy-winning show.

Given the fact that the TV show is now in its 53rd season in the United States (it first aired in 1969!) and is also distributed around the world, the debut of a stage adaptation should come as no surprise.

You can expect Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, the Count, Grover, Rosita and Cookie Monster to be joined on stage by special Broadway guest stars and more. Yes, the show will feature classic songs, but it will also be the right setting to debut new numbers created by theater darlings for this production in specific.

"We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring Sesame Street’s first original Off-Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters, to the stage," said creator, director and producer Jonathan Rockefeller in an official statement. "We believe it will be a production for children and fans of all ages to embrace and enjoy."

Although families regularly get to enjoy touring show Sesame Street Live, we're sure most will be delighted to catch the furry puppets in a more New York-like ambiance: an Off-Broadway theater.