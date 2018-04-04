A sex and vagina pop-up opens in NYC this month

“What’s going on down there?” is a question we should all be asking. Luckily, Sustain Natural, a sexual wellness and vagina-friendly brand, is here to help us answer a few of those head-scratching queries.

Meika Hollender, founder of Sustain Natural and author of the new sex-positive novel Get On Top, is an expert on subjects pertaining to contraception, menstruation, relationships and sex-safety tips. Rather than host a book tour for her latest work, she’s opening a temporary and whimsical storefront (located at 208 Bowery) touting merchandise that can make your sexual and menstrual life healthier and easier. It also doubles as an educational space where you can learn how to enhance your pleasure, deal with hormone imbalances, protect yourself from STDS and more.

To paint a better picture for you, it’s described as the “Museum of Ice Cream, but for sex and vaginas.” The week-long pop-up includes a vulva selfie booth, a bathtub filled with tampons and a “coochie counter” where you can buy non-toxic condoms, lube, organic tampons and much more. Best of all, the space hosts curated events, talks and panels with a kick-ass lineup of guest speakers and participants.

The pop-up is open from noon to 6pm every day beginning April 17 and running through April 22. The events take place between the hours of 6 and 9pm.

