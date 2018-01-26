A shopping cart race is coming to Brooklyn on Saturday

Looking to shake up your weekly Saturday ritual of going to brunch, shopping and grabbing drinks with friends? Here’s a bizarre and whimsical event you can join that is unlike anything you’ve probably done in NYC.

It’s a “race” called Idiotarod—a 14-year-old tradition organized by the so-called “Department of Absurdity” and IDIOT Labs. If you’re wondering what the hell this run entails, well, we have questions too. But here’s the gist of what we do know.

Costumed teams can sign-up for the unsanctioned race, which involves decking out a shopping cart and running with it through a low-key street in New York. The registration fee is $5, and cash prizes are awarded to the winners during the afterparty. And yes, you must provide your own shopping cart. Good luck obtaining that one.



There are a few rules you need to follow as well as last-minute updates (including the meeting location) still on the way. But if this all sounds very appealing to you, R.S.V.P. on Facebook or email Idiotarodnyc@gmail.com to fill out an official request form and obtain more details. The event kicks off this Saturday, January 27 at noon.

Godspeed.

