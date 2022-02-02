A sky-high cocktail bar is opening on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards

Night-owl city dwellers, listen up: a new bar aimed at pleasing drinkers who like to throw back cocktails in the wee hours of the evening is set to open on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards above Edge, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Photograph: Charissa Fay

Peakaboo, as the new destination is called, (it's found inside the Peak restaurant at Hudson Yards) will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 1pm through 2am starting February 5.

There's lots to be said about the late-night destination, starting with its location. At 1,149 feet above the ground, the bar will undoubtedly offer breathtaking city views that alone will be worth the trip to the west side of town. Designed by David Rockwell, the space will also feature a beautiful 12-seat curbed grey marble bar in addition to a lounge that can fit up to 60 people. DJ performances are on the schedule as well.

As for the menu: there will be 1,400 bottles of wine on offer and patrons will get to order from a list of 300 high-end spirits that will come along with an appropriate price tag (as reported by the New York Post, a limited-edition bottle of Clase Azul Tequila Dia de Muertos will cost you $3,000).

Photograph: Charissa Fay

As the roster of bar bites also suggests (Beef tartare! Caviar! Oysters! Chilled shrimp with saffron!), Peakaboo harks back to an older kind of New York, one dripping in the sort of luxury and exclusivity that a three-year-long pandemic had almost entirely wiped out. Whether fond of the concept or not, we are delighted to hear about a new destination for late nights.

If you're going to enjoy a night out at one of the highest bars in the world, you might as well ring up a high bar tab to match!