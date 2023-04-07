New York
Momoya Soho
Photograph: Courtesy of Momoya Soho

A Soho restaurant known for its sweets has new dessert omakase

Including five courses of confections

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Japanese restaurant Momoya Soho always aims to innovate its frequently updated sweet treats. Last fall’s “Autumn in New York Parfait,” for example, was included in our roundup of the season’s best dishes late last year. The item earned an entry for its use of topical ingredients like apple sorbet and pomegranate mochi in attractive fashion with the addition of shiso-apple gelée-filled sake mousse molded into an apple shape and chocolate sculptures inspired by NYC sights. 

The confection was impressive on its own, and now the chic, sleek spot has a whole dessert omakase to slake all your sweet teeth in one multi-course swoop. 

Momoya Soho
Photograph: Courtesy of Momoya Soho

Tickets will be available for $85 for five courses at one of two seatings on the first Monday of each month at 6 and 8pm. The chef’s choice is intended to include some surprises, but guests can expect items like yuzu cheesecake, mochi flower balls, raspberry rose ume tarts and matcha cookie sandwiches. 

Dessert is served at the bar and capped at six guests for each time slot. An optional $50 beverage pairing will include wine and sake selections. Allow about 90 minutes for the full photogenic flight. 

Momoya Soho opened one year ago. Its original location is in Chelsea with another on the Upper West Side.

