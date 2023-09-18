New York
Timeout

The Center for Brooklyn History
Photograph: Gregg Richards

A special section of the Brooklyn Public Library has officially reopened

It houses the most extensive collection of items about the borough.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
The Brooklyn Public Library just announced the exciting re-opening of its now-renovated Center for Brooklyn History at 128 Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights, which houses the largest collection of pieces relating to the borough's history in the world. 

Not only are visitors invited to peruse the destination for free, but they are also encouraged to contribute to a new inaugural exhibition titled "Brooklyn Is...," which showcases the people that make the neighborhood what it is through a catalog of photographs, maps and personal items that belong to the residents themselves.

There are two ways to send over contributions: by visiting the various library branches and asking staff members to assist with scanning materials or using an online form, found right here.

The Center for Brooklyn History
Photograph: Gregg Richards

The institution enjoys a long and storied history that dates back to 1863, when the space was actually founded as the Long Island Historical Society, designed to host discussions about the rapidly growing neighborhood. Almost a century later, in 1985, the center's name changed to Brooklyn Historical Society, when it started more voraciously gathering documents about Brooklyn's diverse population.

Fast-forward to 2020 and the Brooklyn Historical Society officially became the Center for Brooklyn History when joining the Brooklyn Public Library system. Needless to say, the collaboration with the city's public library network allowed for the expansion of resources and offerings at the newly dubbed location.

The renovation of the legendary space was carried forward in conjunction with the update and reopening of the Othmer Library, the two-story reading room found inside the Brooklyn Public Library.

There is much to gaze at inside the Othmer Library, from the beautiful carved wooden columns to the large stained-glass windows. Material-wise, expect to browse through over 35,000 books, 325,000 photographs, 5,700 artifacts 2,000 maps, and 300 paintings documenting the development of the borough.

“With the grand re-opening of the Center for Brooklyn History, we pledge to democratize history, to be radically inclusive, and to reflect the voices and experiences of Brooklynites from every generation and every walk of life,” said Heather MalinDirector of the Center for Brooklyn History at Brooklyn Public Library, in an official statement. “We welcome you to sit and study in the newly renovated Grand Hall, visit the historic Othmer Library, attend a salon or speaker series, or contribute your own memories to 'Brooklyn Is...' Together, we are creating a place for all public history to thrive.”

Today, Brooklyn is fundamental in shaping the character of New York as a whole. Being able to offer New Yorkers access to an institution entirely dedicated to the celebration of the borough is, therefore, an incredibly important aspect of the town's cultural pursuits. 

