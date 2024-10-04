A spooky multi-sensory experience is coming to the Rockefeller Center

We’re officially out of summer and if you’re looking to fully lean into the eerie, spooky vibes of October, then you can’t miss a new family-friendly exhibit that is coming to the Rockefeller Center next week.

From Saturday, October 12, until November 12, “Sleepy Hollow: Autumn’s Harvest” is bringing a multi-sensory experience like no other to a trippy, 13,000-square-foot space under one of the most iconic buildings in the city.

The experience is based on the story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. If you're not familiar, the story takes place in a sleepy Dutch town in the 1790s, where a superstitious school master named Ichabod Crane encounters a Headless Horseman. The horseman chases Crane and throws his pumpkin head on him, making him disappear. Although the story is not exactly horrifying by today's standards, it's a classic that has been interpreted in countless ways throughout the centuries.

The experience at Rockefeller Center starts at the Sleepy Hollow Harvest, where you'll encounter freshly pressed apple cider and characters from the Headless Horseman tale. Then, you'll make your way through the Hollows and the cornfield before you arrive at Ichabod’s Enchanted Grove. The journey winds through a few more experiences before ending at the Jack O’Lantern Atelier, where you can carve and decorate your own pumpkin to take home.

Rendering: Courtesy of HERO

The interactive event is meant to be engaging to all ages, so even if you don't have any children to bring, you'll still probably have a great time (especially if you go during happy hour). Throughout the exhibit's duration, there will be plenty of special events: Every Saturday from 11am until 3pm, there will be a Seedling Harvest Party involving costume competitions and face painting. On Wednesdays at 7pm, you'll be able to watch Halloween classics like Ghostbusters at Sleepy Hollow, and on Fridays from 5pm-8pm, you can sip on spiked potions and brews at The Witch's Hearth bar.

The exhibit will be open from 12pm until 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11am to 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays; and will be closed on Tuesdays.

Tickets range from $34-$44 per person. You can plan your visit on their website here.