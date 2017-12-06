A squirrel from New Jersey is trying to ruin Christmas

Because nothing good ever happens in New Jersey.

Prior to a tree lighting ceremony in Sea Girt, New Jersey, last week, the holiday display was mysteriously vandalized. The police force in the borough began investigating the source of the lights' severed wires, and after carefully monitoring the ceremony, they discovered the culprit: a squirrel. (It’s not the one pictured above—that’s a different squirrel with a penchant for holiday decorating.)

The mischievous critter has not yet been caught, but the Sea Girt Police Department stated that it was “charged with criminal mischief and released on bail.” We think that plastering wanted posters with the squirrel's face around town would probably help.

There’s no word yet on if this squirrel is a conspirator of the squirrel with a taste for blood in Prospect Park. But as long as you stay away from our Dyker Heights lights, squirrels, everything will be fine.

***Press Release***

The SGPD is proud to report that the case of our broken holiday lights🎄💡 has been solved. We are happy that no human acted as a grinch in this incident. The squirrel 🐹was" charged "with criminal mischief & released on bail @ReporterJim @brian4NY @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/DCWvNIriMv — Sea Girt Police (@SeaGirtPolice) December 2, 2017

