  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A squirrel from New Jersey is trying to ruin Christmas

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday December 6 2017, 2:50pm

A squirrel from New Jersey is trying to ruin Christmas
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/niXerKG

Because nothing good ever happens in New Jersey. 

Prior to a tree lighting ceremony in Sea Girt, New Jersey, last week, the holiday display was mysteriously vandalized. The police force in the borough began investigating the source of the lights' severed wires, and after carefully monitoring the ceremony, they discovered the culprit: a squirrel. (It’s not the one pictured above—that’s a different squirrel with a penchant for holiday decorating.) 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Jersey

The mischievous critter has not yet been caught, but the Sea Girt Police Department stated that it was “charged with criminal mischief and released on bail.” We think that plastering wanted posters with the squirrel's face around town would probably help. 

 

There’s no word yet on if this squirrel is a conspirator of the squirrel with a taste for blood in Prospect Park. But as long as you stay away from our Dyker Heights lights, squirrels, everything will be fine. 

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 545 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest