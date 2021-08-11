A stunning Dior exhibit is coming to the Brooklyn Museum

It will be the fashion event of fall with more than 200 haute couture garments and artifacts

Another can't-miss fashion exhibit is headed to The Brooklyn Museum this September.

"Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" will thoroughly explore the high fashion history of The House of Dior, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, when the brand's namesake Christian Dior founded the label.

The multi-gallery exhibit will bring many of Dior's sources of inspiration to life, including flowers, nature, classical and contemporary art, featuring work from the Brooklyn Museum's collections. Objects on display will be primarily from the extensive Dior archives. And get ready for some serious wardrobe envy: The exhibition will present over 200 haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, and accessories. Haute couture on view exemplifies the French couturier’s fabled silhouettes and will allow contemporary style enthusiasts to better understand how Dior influenced today's fashion.

The exhibit starts with Dior, followed by his six successors at the House of Dior, showcasing 18-century-inspired gowns, a "colorama" display of Dior accessories, and a gallery of toiles (the full-scale, 3D mockups used to confirm finished designs) illustrating the dressmaking process.

Brooklyn Museum

To tie the exhibit into Brooklyn Museum's special dedication to feminist art, the retrospective will also focus on the current and first female creative director of Dior women’s collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri. In 2016 Chiuri debuted T-shirts emblazoned with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's statement “We Should All Be Feminists" and has notably championed female creatives in recent years.

As a grand finale to the Dior exhibit, the central atrium of Brooklyn Museum's Beaux Arts Court will be redesigned as an enchanted garden, with a concluding gallery celebrates outfits worn by celebrities like Grace Kelly and Jennifer Lawrence.

Entrance to "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams," which opens Friday, September 10, will be included with general admission tickets. Reserve a visit time in advance online. Those who want to visit The Obama Portraits will have to reserve separate tickets.