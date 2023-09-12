A stunning film installation will be on display on Lincoln Center's facade this month

The already-striking David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center is about to get even more interesting looking.

SlowDancing/NYCB, a large-scale film installation by artist David Michalek, will be projected on the facade of the building every single night from September 18 through October 1 in celebration of the New York City Ballet’s 75th anniversary season.

Free and open to the public, the show features over 50 hyper-slow-motion films of the dancers who call the venue home. The installation lasts about 100 minutes and it will be played on a continuous loop on three screens, each one 40 feet high and 28 feet wide, from 7pm to 11:30pm nightly.

“For this exhibition, I wanted to take a deep dive into the repertory of New York City Ballet, one of the most important and creative mainstays of New York City’s cultural fabric,” said Michalek in an official statement about the project. “We were able to choose a selection of iconic choreographic moments that span the entire breadth of the Company’s history, with a particular emphasis on works by NYCB co-founder George Balanchine.”

This isn't the first work of its kind by the artist. In fact, Michalek premiered the very first iteration of SlowDancing at this same location back in 2007 during the Lincoln Center Festival. Since then, he’s presented other versions of the installation, each one focusing on a different aspect of the dancers’ routines, lifestyles and career trajectories.

The affair also marks the kickoff to the company’s new season, which takes place from September through the summer of next year. Standout shows on the roster include Kyle Abraham’s Love Letter (on shuffle), featuring music by James Blake, and Gianna Reisen’s Play Time, set to a free-jazz score by Solange Knowles, among many others.