A stunning new mural is being painted at the Bowery Wall

So far, there's a clear backdrop of symbols, letters and numbers with characters sketched underneath.

After a year, the Bowery Mural Wall is finally getting a brand-new colorful look.

Last September, we saw Japanese contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyma's vivid piece come to life. Now, a new vision is in the works that so far looks to be a backdrop of symbols, letters and numbers with distinct characters sketched underneath.

Bowery Boogie reports that Raul Ayala, a visual artist and educator, is leading this season's community mural in collaboration with ten Groundswell youth artists. They began working on the piece this week.

The Bowery Mural Wall first began in 1982, with a work by legendary artist Keith Haring. Now, the Bowery fixture curated by Goldman Global Arts, brings art to the public on a grand scale year after year, showing off the talent of established and emerging artists.

There are many gorgeous places to see street art in New York City, but the Bowery Mural Wall is one you don't want to skip.

