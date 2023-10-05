A stunning new sculpture garden just opened in Queens

Here are the stories behind the making of each art work on display.

Long Island City's waterfront just got that much prettier: a new sculpture garden featuring three novel pieces debuted between 5203 and 5241 Center Boulevard by 54th Avenue.

Three New York artists were tapped to populate the new green space, each one selected through an open call for public outdoor sculptures that went live last year.

“By collaborating with these artists, we hope to bring visual interest and meaning to the public realm along the waterfront as well as infuse the area with a sense of communal life and energy,” said Jon McMillan, senior vice president and director of planning at TF Cornerstone, one of the organizations behind the unveiling. “These sculptures serve as dynamic focal points that resonate with the artistic essence of Long Island City. Our vision is to create an urban environment where creativity thrives, forging a connection between art, landscape and the neighborhood.”

Here is a bit about each statue on display:

“Confidence” by Paul Maus

Photograph: Courtesy of TF Cornerstone and Culture Lab LiC

Maus used a free-hand approach when working on “Confidence,” an abstract white marble monument that comments on issues of representation, racism, gender inequality and environmental concerns.

“ART DREAM” by Kenny Greenberg

Photograph: Courtesy of TF Cornerstone and Culture Lab LiC

“This installation not only reflects my passion for neon artistry, but it also invites the community to engage in a playful exploration of language and imagination,” said Greenberg, a leading neon specialist for theater, film, TV and fine arts, in an official statement about his work.

“The Moose Spirit” by Erwin List Sanchez

Photograph: Courtesy of TF Cornerstone and Culture Lab LiC

Mexican-born artist Sanchez forged and welded close to 1,000 oil railroad spikes to create the life-size moose now on display at the new sculpture garden. The message? A reminder that we're all responsible to build a better future for life on Earth.