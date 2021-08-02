New York
Timeout

Stranger Sings Promotional
Danny Hidalgo

A subversive Stranger Things parody is debuting off-Broadway

Stranger Sings! will take audiences to the Upside Down.

Written by
André Wheeler
During an era where Broadway is brimming with officially licensed adaptations, there is something extra delightful and refreshing about an unauthorized off-Broadway parody musical. Thankfully, a new laugh-out-loud comedy musical titled Strangers Sings!, an irreverent take on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, of course, is arriving soon. 

Directed by Nick Flatto and with an original book and score by Johnathan Hogue, the subversive imagining of Hawkins, Indiana will run at the Player’s Theater, located on 115 MacDougal Street. The play’s opening night is August 11 and will run through September 5, with tickets starting at $39. Check out the show’s off-kilter premise: Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by interdimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone’s favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.” 

Stranger Sings! originally debuted with two sold-out shows at the cabaret supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below. With its upcoming run at Player’s Theater, shows are scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. 

There’s a lottery for discounted tickets, too. A limited number of $11 rush tickets will be available to each performance. Participants are allowed to enter the lottery in-person at The Players Theater 90 minutes prior to curtain time to enter their name for the chance to see that day’s performance. Manes will be chosen at random an hour before the show. 60 minutes prior to the show names will be chosen at random.

For true Stranger Things die-hard fans, rejoice. Other experiences built around the show will arrive in the city soon. A pop-up "Stranger Things Experience" is will arrive at a "secret" New York location in 2022. Anticipation for the imaginative trip to Upside Down is so high that tickets for some dates have already sold-out. And, according to director Shawn Levy, a new season of the show is "coming soon" apparently. 

You can find out more information about Stranger Sings!: A Parody Musical and score tickets here.

    Latest news

