A mind-blowing Stranger Things experience is coming to NYC

You'll use your powers to avoid the Demogorgons at Scoops Ahoy, Hawkins Lab and the Palace Arcade.

The Upside Down is about to take over NYC.

A new Stranger Things immersive experience is headed to NYC in Spring 2022, bringing with it a new storyline that'll place visitors inside a parallel universe where they must unlock their secret powers to save Hawkins.

The experience will take you through Stranger Things’ most iconic locations, including Scoops Ahoy, where you can get USS Butterscotch sundae, Hawkins Lab, the Palace Arcade—all while avoiding encounters with the Demogorgons in the Upside Down that'll come to life with "mind-blowing audiovisual effects."

Across the 1980s-inspired space, which you can wander through on your own, there will be immersive photo ops, interactive fun, food and drinks from the show, and a one-of-a-kind Stranger Things bar.

"We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to escape the evil threatening to consume Hawkins," says Greg Lombardo, the head of experiences at Netflix. "As Dustin would say, it’s time for a curiosity voyage - so bring your paddles to travel!"

Photograph: Courtesy Netflix

This experience follows the success of a Stranger Things Drive-Into experience in Los Angeles, which sold out every day over seven months with more than 300,000 guests. This show, which happened in 2020, started with a high-energy pre-show in a parking lot that’s set against the backdrop of the Hawkins High School reunion in 1985 and a tour of the then-new Starcourt Mall. Cars coasted through Stranger Things-inspired sets in the parking garage with three extended stops along the way that mix actors, lighting effects, clips from the show, creepy decor and a whole lot of fog.

NYC has had its own Stranger Things events before now, too. In 2019, Netflix turned Coney Island into an ’80s carnival.

Tickets for this new Stranger Things Experience, which is listed to happen at a "secret location," will be $54 per person at strangerthings-experience.com on Thursday, July 8, but you can put your name on the waitlist for now.