Electric Shuffleboard in Austin, Texas
Photograph: Michael BaxterElectric Shuffleboard in Austin, Texas

A super-fun London-based shuffleboard bar is opening in midtown Manhattan

Electric Shuffle is debuting in NoMad next spring.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
New York favorite Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Gowanus is about to face some competition as London-based Electric Shuffle has announced the opening of its third US location, this one in midtown Manhattan, next spring.

Electric Shuffleboard
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Shuffleboard

The new destination is set to take over 10,000 square feet of space on the second floor of 44 West 30th Street by Broadway in NoMad.

The new destination offers a technologically advanced experience, featuring a camera-vision system that will help players track and score every puck while also offering replays and the chance to take some selfies in the middle of a game.

Electric Shuffleboard in Dallas, Texas
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric ShuffleboardElectric Shuffleboard in Dallas, Texas

Add to it all a menu filled with top-notch food and craft cocktails and a visually beautiful space and you've got yourself a pretty awesome midtown attraction.

“Launching Electric Shuffle in New York City is a pivotal moment for our brand,” said Gene Ball, CEO of Electric Shuffle US in an official statement. “We've always been about merging the classic with the contemporary, offering a space where friends can gather, compete, and create memorable experiences. New York, with its dynamic energy and world-class hospitality scene, is the perfect backdrop for our next chapter.”

Just in case you're not familiar with the game, here's a bit of a breakdown: during a shuffleboard match, players uses cues to push weighted discs down a gliding, narrow court, trying to get them as close as possible to specific scoring areas.

Easy, right? Now try playing after enjoying a couple of drinks.

