The Upper East Side is known for its high-end hotels—The St. Regis and The Carlyle, for instance—but it’s about to get another swanky stay: The Surrey.

Opening just one block from Central Park at 20 East 76th Street, The Surrey will begin hosting stays on September 1.

RECOMMENDED: 27 New York City hotels have been awarded Michelin Keys

The property first opened as a hotel in 1926, hosting all kinds of celebrities and world leaders within its walls, and has been undergoing a massive renovation by Corinthia Hotels and the Reuben Brothers since 2020. It will be Corinthia Hotels’ first venture into North America.

“The addition of this property represents a significant milestone for Corinthia Hotels & we are both proud and grateful for our partnership with the Reuben Brothers whose vision has made this possible. This much-anticipated opening allows us to bring to New York our commitment to luxury, elegance, and exceptional service with the brand’s first property in North America. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the timeless charm and refined sophistication of The Surrey, an iconic Upper East Side establishment.”

The new Surrey will feature 70 guest rooms and 30 suites designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, including four themed suites inspired by Central Park’s bridges. You can choose from the smallest room, the Junior Suite, the Grand Deluxe Suite with Madison Avenue views, and the Bethesda Suite, which is the biggest—a one-bedroom “haven” on the 8th floor.

Rendering: courtesy of Corinthia Hotels

Rendering: courtesy of Corinthia Hotels

Rendering: courtesy of Corinthia Hotels

Rendering: courtesy of Corinthia Hotels

Rendering: courtesy of Corinthia Hotels

Art within the hotel will be curated by Paris-based VISTO Galley and showcase works from established and emerging New York City artists.

The hotel will also have its own spa, The Surrey Spa, featuring Sisley Paris products with two treatment rooms, a steam room and sauna, a “sensorial” shower, a salt relaxation room and a fitness center.

Even cooler, the hotel will be home to a new restaurant and lounge called Casa Tua and an exclusive, members-only space called the Club. According to its website, Casa Tua, which has locations in Miami, Aspen and Paris, will serve Italian and Mediterranean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner when it opens this summer. The lounge will serve coffee and cocktails.

The hotel is already open for booking at corinthia.com/the-surrey.