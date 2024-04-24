As New Yorkers, we all keep an eye on Michelin’s restaurant picks to see which spots we should put on our MEL (must-eat list), whether it’s on the budget-friendly Bib Gourmand recommendation or a dining room deemed worthy of a prestigious Michelin star. But now, the organization wants to become the authority on great hotels.

On Wednesday, Michelin announced its 124 U.S. hotels that it awarded “Michelin Keys” to, including 27 New York City hotels.

“Steadfast in our field-based approach, the Michelin Guide inspectors drew up this unprecedented list to share their best hotel experiences in the US. Every establishment awarded One, Two or Three Michelin Keys is a gem sculpted by talented professionals,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guide. “Using the Michelin Guide digital platforms, travelers can filter their search and book awarded hotels for stays that we hope will be unforgettable.”

According to Michelin, hotels with Michelin Keys are “the chicest coastal retreats, the most relaxing, quiet hideaways, and the most spectacular urban oases.”

Here’s the breakdown of Keys, what they mean, and which NYC hotels received them:

One Key

What it means: A Very Special Stay

“This is a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments,” Michelin states.

Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea’s Lobby Bar

The One Key hotels in NYC are as follows:

Hotel Central Park Baccarat Hotel & Residences Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad The Beekman - A Thompson Hotel The Bowery Hotel The Greenwich Hotel The Hotel Chelsea The Lowell The Ludlow Hotel The Mercer The Peninsula New York The Wall Street Hotel Warren Street Hotel 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Ace Hotel Brooklyn Wythe Hotel

In its guide, Michelin says that the Wythe Hotel is a larger hotel given the number of rooms but it still remains “affordable” with suites priced at under $400 a night. “It exemplifies the character of the neighborhood with an admirable attention to detail.” Its critics also like that it serves delicacies inspired by Parisian and NYC favorites. We gave it four stars when we reviewed it in 2018. It’s also on our list of the best hotels in Williamsburg.

It also says that The Ritz-Carlton NoMad has the perfect balance of classic luxury, noting its Eastern Mediterranean restaurant with Chef José Andrès. We gave it five stars last year and placed it on our best hotels in NYC list, too.

Finally, Michelin lets us in on another One Key pick—Hotel Chelsea New York. We awarded it five stars this week! Michelin says it’s “another veritable artists’ haven” and “brings NY’s historic charm into the modern era with an impressive, nostalgic authenticity.”

Two Keys

What it means: An Exceptional Stay

“Somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed. A hotel of character, personality and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care. Eyecatching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale make this an exceptional place to stay,” says Michelin.

Photograph: Christian Horan Photography

Two Key Hotels in NYC are as follows:

1. The Fifth Avenue Hotel

2. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

3. The Mark Hotel

4. Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York

5. Nine Orchard

6. Pendry Manhattan West

Michelin cites that Nine Orchard, within the former Jarmulowsky Bank building, still retains its “century-old grandeur” even though its rooms are “a little more subdued.” It also likes that its minimalist style is still warm and the rooms have custom-designed and custom-programmed sound systems.

Three Keys

What it means: An Extraordinary Stay

“It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here—this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts,” Michelin says.

Photograph: Robert Rieger

Three Key Hotels in NYC are as follows:

1. Crosby Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

2. The Whitby Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

3. Aman New York

4. Casa Cipriani New York

Michelin says Cipriani New York’s 47 rooms and suites are “remarkably restrained in their opulence” (think quiet luxury) unlike its ornate facade. The river views offered makes it “unlike any hotel in town” and the hotel’s Jazz Café is the “perfect place to enjoy live music.”

The new Aman New York, which made headlines last year for being the most expensive hotel in the city (it was around $4,200 per night then), is a “self-contained world of luxury right in the heart of Manhattan.” Michelin says that service is “ever-present and ever professional to accompany guests during their stay.” It better be given that price tag.