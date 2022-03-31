New York
Timeout

Target Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy of Target

A Target is opening in the middle of Times Square next week

It will be a "small format" store.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
What else does Times Square need? A Target, of course! 

The chain will officially open its 92nd location in the greater New York City area this upcoming Sunday on 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. 

Although, at 33,000-square-feet, the store is clearly a rather large one, this will be a "small format" Target—with a lower foot print compared to other locations. The company has tried out the model in other urban areas and by college campuses as well.

According to an official press release, the shop will be home to a CVS pharmacy, a slew of grab-and-go food options and contactless grocery pickup. The exterior features "an illuminated sign of the company mascot Bullseye."

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of our community in the heart of New York City," said Dan Rivera, the location's store director, in an official statement provided by the company. "We offer fresh groceries and essentials for a mid-week grocery run, a convenient CVS pharmacy location, easy grab-and-go food and beverage options for busy city dwellers, tourists, and much more. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading grocery pickup services—ready within a couple of hours, with no designated pickup time or membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail."

Check out photos of the new store below and be sure to swing by if you need to pick up a random household essential before or after your next Broadway show.

Target Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy of Target
