A Taylor Swift Eras drag brunch is coming to Manhattan

No Eras tickets? No problem! A special drag brunch over Memorial Day weekend will help you avoid Taylor Swift tour FOMO with two days of tribute performances inspired by her stadium tour.

On Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, the same days that Swift will be performing her sell-out show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Macy's Herald Square will also be getting lit. Stella 34 Trattoria, the legendary department store’s 6th-floor restaurant, will host four performances of an Eras-themed drag brunch. And the views will probably be better than any seating at a massive stadium.

Shuga Cain and Jade Jolie from RuPaul's Drag Race will host the event. Fans may also recognize Jolie from Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

The venue is known for its over-the-top themed, family-friendly drag events, including previous Taylor Swift-themed events, plus upcoming “Mamma Mia,” Latin Divas and Mario Kart-themed drag brunches.

No further details are available yet, but we're expecting the set list, costumes and vibe to be on point (you know a mimosa-fueled singalong of "Welcome to New York" is on deck). Better yet, tickets are still available, and only $20 per person. But with so many Swifties in the city that weekend, it's likely the tables and bar seating will sell out, so book promptly.

To eat, Stella 34 offers a special drag brunch menu of shareables, including a fruit platter or veal meatballs in marinara, and entrees including avocado toast. smoked salmon pizza, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, lasagna bolognese, eggs florentine and more. Naturally, cocktails, mocktails, wine and beer are all served as well.

Who knows, maybe Taylor herself will even show up. She's definitely in town that weekend.