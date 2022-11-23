New York
23 Cornelia Street
Photograph: Courtesy of Corcoran

See inside Taylor Swift's former Cornelia Street townhouse that is now for rent

Swift even wrote a song about it!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
If you're looking for a new home and have got about $45,000 a month to spare, we found just the right listing for you: Taylor Swift's former townhouse at 23 Cornelia Street, now available for rent.

You're going to have to wait until mid-January 2023 to move in, though, since the space is currently being used by Italian furniture company Zanotta as a showroom.

Fans of Swift may remember that the award-winning artist rented the home back in 2016 while her more permanent Tribeca pad was being renovated. She even sang about the abode in her 2019 song "Cornelia Street." The 1870, four-story, 5,400-square-foot carriage house is clearly deserving of its own track.

As may be glimpsed at from the listing photos, the beautiful property features four bedrooms (two of which boast private terraces), five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and three gas fireplaces. The stunning open-plan kitchen comes complete with a wine fridge and sleek appliances as well.

Future tenants can also make use of the drive-in garage—an incredibly rare perk when it comes to New York City living—and a private indoor pool that is over 5 feet deep and spans 30 by 15 feet. Bonus points: as the weather turns warmer, residents are welcome to enjoy the area right behind the pool, which opens to an outdoor patio.

Speaking of open air: there's an entire rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Manhattan to be enjoyed throughout the year.

Check out the full property listing on the Corcoran website right here (in case you were wondering, you could potentially even buy the property for $11,500,000) and, below, find some photos of the townhouse:

23 Cornelia Street
Photograph: Courtesy of Corcoran
