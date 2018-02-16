A trippy light-up art installation was unveiled in the Garment District today

It seems like the weather is getting just warm enough for some trippy public art.

Today through March 31, you'll have the chance to interact with LOOP, a giant-sized flip book installation that lets you create moving, musical light shows inspired by old-school zoetropes. Using levers, you'll decide the cadence of giant-size light shows in retro-futuristic cylinders.

The installation is a part of the Garment District’s Art on the Plazas series, a year-round program that's brought some compelling art to the area, including the transformation of two blocks of Broadway into an urban garden.

LOOP broke out as a public art piece in Montreal in 2016, and starts its residency in the states in NYC. You can check out the free exhibition on Broadway between W 37th and 38th Streets, and get a better look at the experience above, from its term in Canada.

