A trippy, multi-sensory fine dining experience is coming to NYC next month

With NYC Restaurant Week underway—along with a host of sexy Valentine's dinner feasts lined up for February—it's shaping up to be quite an intense Aquarius season. For those foodies looking to step up their sensual dining, a new highbrow arena of culinary delights is coming to town.

Epicurean Nights brings together chefs, artists and musicians for two nights of well-curated revelry. The first series kicks off at National Sawdust in Williamsburg on Tuesday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 21, with a menu prepared by chef Patrick Connolly and pastry chef Frederic Robert. The four-course meal features music from Cibo Matto's Yuka Honda (somewhere Buffy Summer is fully gagged right now), Opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, drummer Stéphane San Juan and video projection artist Eric Epstein. You can look out for heaps of drinks, dancers and other surprises to come out with your caviar.

Early-bird tickets go for $200 until tomorrow (January 22), after which point tickets jump up to $260. Live your Aquarian truth and book 'em without telling your friends. We won't tell.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.