A two-way bike lane and two new plazas are being built on Broadway now

The project will be completed by this summer.

A new phase of mayor Eric Adams' much-anticipated "Broadway Vision" plan just kicked off so New Yorkers can expect two new plazas, shared streets and a two-way bike lane to soon take over Broadway between 25th and 32nd Streets.

Construction on the specific part of the project kicked off today through the use of a portion of the $375 million budget that was set aside to create new public spaces by the city.

The work is expected to be completed by this summer with, according to an official press release, "capital improvements to follow."

According to the city, the revamped area will include:

Plazas between 25th street and 26th street and between 26th street and 27th street

Curb extensions and narrower turns to calm traffic

Shortened crossings and wider crosswalks to enhance pedestrian safety

Two-way bike boulevard treatments, along with related signage and signals

Reconfigured curb lanes to facilitate loading and pickups/drop offs

Additional public space and cycling amenities like seating, planters, new Citi Bike docks and additional bike parking

Also expect outdoor dining structure to take over the plaza area by 25th street. Sounds like a dream, right?

“I am excited that work is getting underway to give more space along this iconic corridor to pedestrians and cyclists,” said Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in an official statement. “Through our Broadway Vision plan, DOT is creating a people-first Broadway, connecting from Union Square to Columbus Circle, and we look forward to redesigning the next section between Madison Square and Herald Square. This effort will not only further reduce reliance on vehicles and support safe, sustainable transportation, but will also improve our quality of life, bolster our economy, and protect our environment.”

The news follows previous cycling-related updates, including the announcement that part of the West Side Highway might actually turn into a two-way bike lane and the opening of a similar one on a busy Brooklyn street that connected the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges.

Finally, officials are actually making it a point to turn our city into a safer space for pedestrians and bike riders alike.