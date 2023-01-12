A verdant, outdoor tribute to Lenape heritage is coming to The Morgan this year

Indigenous plants will fill The Morgan Library & Museum's garden this summer, complementing an exhibit on Lenape teacher and herbalist Nora Thompson Dean.

Officials from The Morgan announced the upcoming exhibit today, along with a dozen other thought-provoking shows coming to the Murray Hill museum this year. Mark your calendar for these upcoming exhibitions.

To create the exhibit on Indigenous heritage, The Morgan is partnering with the Lenape Center, a Manhattan-based arts, culture and community center. This summer, native plants such as amaranth, Lenape squash and pumpkins will begin blooming in the museum's garden. Inside the museum's rotunda, visitors can explore the life of Nora Thompson Dean, "a Lenape elder who devoted her life to maintaining and sharing Lenape culture, language and knowledge, including knowledge about the natural environment of Lenapehoking, the land on which the Morgan is located," said Sal Robinson, a curator at The Morgan. Dean was one of the last fluent speakers of Lenape.

Photograph: By Roy Pataro | Nora Thompson Dean

Dean (1907-1984), who was born in Oklahoma, made many visits to Lenapehoking, the ancestral lands of the Lenape (an area that encompasses most of New Jersey, southern New York and eastern Pennsylvania). Manhattan is at its center.

"Beginning and 1609, Lenapehoking experienced genocide and the environmental destruction and exploitation under settler colonialism," Joe Baker, executive director and co-founder of the Lenape Center, said. "Since the 17th century, Lenape people were forcibly removed to areas across the United States and Canada."

There are now federally recognized Lenape nations in Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Canada, places where displaced Lenape people now live.

"The consequences of this history are still being felt today," Baker said. "A continuance of Lenapehoking is paramount to the restoration and life ways of Lenape people."

The exhibit will include Dean's letters and photographs as a way to explore her teaching, especially the knowledge she shared about the role of plants and planting in the Lenape worldview. Music by native composer Brent Michael Davids will accompany the exhibition. The show will be on view from June 6-September 17.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

Here's what else is coming to The Morgan this year