NYC will be invaded by an army of zombies this summer with an exhibit spotlighting AMC Networks' The Walking Dead.

Starting June 25 at the Museum of the Moving Image, "Living with The Walking Dead" will feature original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts and prosthetic makeup material that will highlight the show’s origins, production and impact. It'll also have multiple screening series and public events over a six-month span for those interested in the show and learning more about behind the scenes.

RECOMMENDED: A crazy London golf club is opening in NYC

"Living with The Walking Dead," through its artifacts and screenings will discuss the issues at the heart of the series—the related threats of the murderous undead and the collapse of the social order and the cinematic and literary antecedents of The Walking Dead, including the Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, and present the unique innovations that the AMC Networks' series has contributed.

The show, which is entering its final season this fall, premiered on Halloween night in 2010 as the No. 1 cable series launch of all time and is the most-watched series in cable history, according to AMC Networks. It's also resulted in its own universe, including Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, two spinoffs planned for 2023, and a forthcoming episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Photograph: Gene Page/AMC

"It’s wonderful to be once again partnering with AMC Networks, this time to present an exhibition devoted to the long-running original series The Walking Dead," said Carl Goodman, MoMI's executive director. "More than just a television show, it is a cultural phenomenon that is adored by legions of fans, who celebrate the innovative, engaging, and immersive world that its makers have built, and for its diverse cast of characters. The exhibition will bleed outward from our temporary exhibitions gallery and into our theaters, classrooms, and other public spaces."

"Living with The Walking Dead" will be on at the Museum of the Moving Image on June 25 through January 1, 2023. Tickets will go on sale May 5 to MoMI members (join here) and to the wider public on May 9.