New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion
Photograph: Artothek / Bridgeman Images| Gustav Klimt, Water Serpents II, 1904-07, private collection

An immersive Gustav Klimt show opens in this historic NYC landmark this fall

Tickets are on sale now.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, is turning into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. Located across from City Hall Park, the revamped destination will begin welcoming patrons this upcoming fall.

The new center's inaugural installation will focus on Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion" is described as a "thematic journey through the golden, sensuous and revolutionary art of the Viennesse painter." The project is the work of Gianfranco Iannuzzi, who was also behind one of the many immersive experiences focusing on Vincent van Gogh that took over social media feeds and to-do lists this past year. 

Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion
Photograph: Artothek / Bridgeman Images| Gustav Klimt, Water Serpents II, 1904-07, private collection

Guests will be enraptured by a number of glowing, animated, 30-foot-high custom displays of images from celebrated paintings, synchronized to an original soundtrack and mapped to the marble walls, towering columns, stained glass skylights and coved ceilings.

The primary installation will be accompanied by a slew of other experiences as well, including a shorter, complementary digital presentation of the works of Friedensreich Hundertwasser, a Klimt successor, an exploration of the history and design of the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank itself and a display of Klimt paintings shown at actual scale.

Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion
Photograph: Artothek / Bridgeman Images| Gustav Klimt, Water Serpents II, 1904-07, private collection

A clear bet on the recent popularity of all things immersive, the project is headed by Culturespaces, a leading private manager of museums and cultural heritage sites in France—and the company behind famed Paris art center Atelier des Lumières.

Overall, the 1912 landmarked building, also one of the first skyscrapers built in the Beaux-Arts style, will be renovated to accommodate its newest function. Culturespaces has announced that a total of 33,000 square feet of space will be restored.

Tickets for "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion" are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.