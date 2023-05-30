A West Coast ice cream shop backed by The Rock is coming to New York City

Can you smell what The Rock is … making? It’s ice cream and it’s coming to New York City as a pop-up.

Portland-based Salt & Straw, backed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is known for its culinarily complex flavors and silky scoops and it is coming to Manhattan, but for one day only.

The Salt & Straw pop-up will be at Blue Stripes Cacao Shop (28 East 13th Street) on Friday, June 9, from 4 to 7pm. On the menu will be three new Salt & Straw flavors exclusively available for the month of June, plus two signature flavors.

Even better, on the opening day, June 9, it’ll be giving out scoops for free!

The new June flavors come from Salt & Straw’s Upcycled Food Series, which highlights ingredients that would otherwise be thrown away, shining light on creative and delicious solutions to help reduce food waste, such as cacao pulp, whey and more flavorful ingredients that are often byproducts of popular ingredients (chocolate and cheese, respectively).

The pop-up menu includes the new Cacao Pulp and Chocolate Stracciatella Gelato created in partnership with Blue Stripes, and is made using the whole cacao pod including the shell and pulp. The gelato is striped with ribbons of dark chocolate stracciatella. In collaboration with The Spare Food Co., a Lemon Curd and Why flavor creates a tart, tangy gelato infused with upcycled whey based probiotic sparkling Lemon & Ginger Spare Tonic. The last new flavor is Salted Caramel and Okara Cupcakes, a vegan creation with Renewal Mill that's based in a salted coconut oat milk ice cream studded with bits of dark chocolate cupcakes, frosted with vegan caramel and featuring okara flour, a flour made from the pulp leftover when making soy milk.

Sea salt with caramel ribbons, plus honey lavender, will also be available by the scoop.

If you're eager to check out more unique ice cream flavors, head down to the Heladería de Ernesto's, a culinary collaboration with Morgenstern’s. At the Lower East Side summer pop-up, you’ll find scoops of egg custard, cinnamon black walnut, cafe bombon, Basque cheesecake, chocolate turron and more.