Morgenstern’s and Ernesto’s are launching a summer ice cream cart

Two Manhattan culinary powerhouses are teaming up for the summer and we can’t wait to taste the results.

Ernesto's, the Basque restaurant with highly coveted reservations (good luck getting a table), and Morgenstern's, the downtown scoop shop known for its hyper-interesting gourmet flavors (chai lemon caramel, for example), have partnered for the summer, and the scoops are going to be epic.

Heladería de Ernesto’s by Morgenstern’s, a new ice cream cart collaboration from chefs Ryan Bartlow (Ernesto’s) and Nicholas Morgenstern, will be located outside of Ernesto’s at 259 East Broadway all season. The cart will offer scoops inspired by signature restaurant dishes, and flavors from the Basque (northern Spain) region.

The Heladería de Ernesto’s ice cream cart opens at 2pm this Friday, May 26, to kick off Memorial Day Weekend, and will continue summer hours on Friday - Saturday from 2pm - midnight, and Monday - Thursday from 4 - 10pm.

The menu offers scoops including egg custard, cinnamon black walnut, cafe bombon, Basque cheesecake, chocolate turron, and brilliante sorbet. Beyond the scoop menu, there are also three house specialties: caramel flan; tocino del cielo sundae with caramel drizzle, meringue and chantilly; and sandwich de chocolate made with torrijas and chocolate ice cream.

Those dining at Ernesto's can also order an exclusive dish at the restaurant, helado con jamón y chips (that's ice cream with ham and chips) and that may just be the treat of the summer.

