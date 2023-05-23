New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ernesto's
Ernesto's

Morgenstern’s and Ernesto’s are launching a summer ice cream cart

Heladería de Ernesto's will be open all summer long!

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Two Manhattan culinary powerhouses are teaming up for the summer and we can’t wait to taste the results.

Ernesto's, the Basque restaurant with highly coveted reservations (good luck getting a table), and Morgenstern's, the downtown scoop shop known for its hyper-interesting gourmet flavors (chai lemon caramel, for example), have partnered for the summer, and the scoops are going to be epic. 

RECOMMENDED: The 14 best ice cream shops in NYC

Heladería de Ernesto’s by Morgenstern’s, a new ice cream cart collaboration from chefs Ryan Bartlow (Ernesto’s) and Nicholas Morgenstern, will be located outside of Ernesto’s at 259 East Broadway all season. The cart will offer scoops inspired by signature restaurant dishes, and flavors from the Basque (northern Spain) region.

The Heladería de Ernesto’s ice cream cart opens at 2pm this Friday, May 26, to kick off Memorial Day Weekend, and will continue summer hours on Friday - Saturday from 2pm - midnight, and Monday - Thursday from 4 - 10pm.

The menu offers scoops including egg custard, cinnamon black walnut, cafe bombon, Basque cheesecake, chocolate turron, and brilliante sorbet. Beyond the scoop menu, there are also three house specialties: caramel flan; tocino del cielo sundae with caramel drizzle, meringue and chantilly; and sandwich de chocolate made with torrijas and chocolate ice cream.

Those dining at Ernesto's can also order an exclusive dish at the restaurant, helado con jamón y chips (that's ice cream with ham and chips) and that may just be the treat of the summer. 

If you’re craving a lighter treat, Morgenstern’s also just opened a plant-based soft serve shop on the Lower East Side, Bananas. At Bananas, choose from a range of unique dairy-free flavors, toppings and beyond for some of the city's most unique ice cream creations.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.