A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in NYC just in time to slip up commuters

By Joel Meares Posted: Friday December 15 2017, 2:36pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Roman Kruglov

Gotham, get your Kravitz scarves out and do not put away your boots.

The third snowfall in a week is set to hit New York Friday afternoon, with the city expecting one to two inches of snow and experts predicting a slushy, slippery commute ahead of the weekend

The National Weather Service has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the city, warning of snow-covered roads, slippery conditions and moments of reduced visibility. Snow is expected to fall lightly between 2pm and 4pm, continue into Friday rush hour and then slow down after 7pm. 

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito warned commuters to "take it slowly during the evening commute home and allow for extra travel time.”

The advisory is in place until 10pm, but don't expect any weather-related relief by midnight. Temperatures will stay below freezing tonight, with wind chills as low as 15 degrees. 

Staff writer
By Joel Meares 9 Posts

Joel is the Editor-in-Chief of Time Out North America. He grew up near one of Australia’s top surf beaches but was too busy brunching to notice. Follow him on Twitter @joelmeares.

