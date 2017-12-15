A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in NYC just in time to slip up commuters

Gotham, get your Kravitz scarves out and do not put away your boots.

The third snowfall in a week is set to hit New York Friday afternoon, with the city expecting one to two inches of snow and experts predicting a slushy, slippery commute ahead of the weekend.

The National Weather Service has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the city, warning of snow-covered roads, slippery conditions and moments of reduced visibility. Snow is expected to fall lightly between 2pm and 4pm, continue into Friday rush hour and then slow down after 7pm.

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito warned commuters to "take it slowly during the evening commute home and allow for extra travel time.”

The advisory is in place until 10pm, but don't expect any weather-related relief by midnight. Temperatures will stay below freezing tonight, with wind chills as low as 15 degrees.

