NYC issues a Code Blue Warning as an arctic blast hits the Northeast

The winter solstice doesn't take place until Thursday, December 21, but it sure doesn't feel that way outside. On the heels of the first snow of the season, a bitter blast of arctic air hit the city last night, bringing temperatures as low as 19 degrees. It's since warmed up to the mid-20s, but with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, wind chills are barely cracking the double digits.

High temperatures are expected to hover around freezing through the end of the week, and the city's Department of Homeless Services has issued a Code Blue Warning from 4pm–8am, making it easier for those in need of shelter to access city services. (For information on how to stay safe during cold weather or to get help for someone at risk, call 311.)

The cold front is expected to stick around through the end of the week, with the possibility of a dusting of snow on Thursday, meaning there's one more reason to stay inside. Things are expected to warm up for the weekend, when the jet stream bring milder temps back to the Northeast. But don't get too excited—it might mean a slushy start on Monday.

