Booking.com and Park Lane New York hotel’s Wonka Suite bedroom with cotton candy clouds
Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

A Wonka-themed suite is coming to NYC’s Park Lane New York hotel

Booking.com has teamed up with Highgate Hotels to offer this sweet deal for just $12.15.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
You can finally live in a world of pure imagination—Park Lane New York has teamed up with Booking.com to offer a Willy Wonka experience this holiday season, giving fans a chance to stay over in a chocolate factory-themed suite!

“Wonka’s Sweet Suite,” bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on December 13, is full of whimsical and edible creations, including Wonka Magic Hat Gummies, life-sized chocolate confections, a replica of Wonka’s tree from his candy shop (in the new Timothée Chalamet-led film), a chocolate bar bed with marshmallows and cotton candy clouds suspended from the ceiling.

Those who get the booking set for December 15 and 16, which will be $12.15 in honor of the film arriving in theaters across the U.S., will get to see Wonka and get vintage destination posters and stamp wallpaper inspired by the chocolatier’s travels and candy-inspired beverages. 

If the bookers are members of Booking.com’s loyalty program, Genius, they can get extra treats, including a free chocolate-infused breakfast.

Scroll down to see the luxuriously sweet stay right on Central Park.

Booking.com and Park Lane New York’s Wonka Suite filled with candy
Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com
Booking.com and Park Lane New York’s Wonka Suite with a tree replica and thrones
Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com
Booking.com and Park Lane New York hotel’s Wonka suite filled with top hats and suitcases
Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com
Booking.com and Park Lane New York hotel’s Wonka Suite bathroom with balloon bubbles
Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

Wonka’s Sweet Suite is bookable on a first-come, first-served basis for two pairs of guests on December 13 at noon EST. The experience will come with overnight stays, itineraries and airport transfers through Booking.com.

