Check out the most stunning Christmas window displays in NYC

Saks Fifth Avenue is back with an iconic holiday window display called "This is How We Celebrate" and its 10-story-tall theatrical light show at its New York flagship called "Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue." This year's windows shine a light on the importance of spending time with loved ones and the different ways people and places across the country celebrate. Across six windows, you'll see a musical celebration on bustling Broadway in Times Square; a classic barbershop getting a visit from some adorable kids and their pets, wanting to look their best for the New Year celebration; a couple on their way to deliver gifts via the Roosevelt Island tram; an aspiring dancer getting an autograph from her ballerina idol; a celebration surrounding the neighborhood food truck at a holiday block party; and a friendly competition of holiday lights and decor at neighboring houses in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. Saks' annual light show is also all-new this year, featuring a dazzling display of LED lights on the facade. The music accompanying the light show is a world-premiere medley saluting different holiday traditions, including José Feliciano's “Feliz Navidad,” the theme from holiday film favorite Love Actually, Donny Hathaway's “This Christmas” and more.