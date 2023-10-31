New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sweeney Todd with Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit
Photograph: courtesy of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Sweeney Todd with Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster are the new Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett

They’ll replace Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in 2024.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

With news that Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are leaving their roles in January as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in the buzzy Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, we were all left wondering who would fill their big shoes.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag. Tony Award Winners Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray) and Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Violet, Anything Goes, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Les Misérables, Annie) are the new Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

RECOMMENDED: Sweeney Todd’s Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford want to break your heart

Tveit and Foster will begin performances starting Friday, February 9, 2024, and are planned to perform for just 12 weeks only until Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the winner of two 2023 Tony Awards for “Best Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz) and “Best Sound Design of a Musical” (Nevin Steinberg). The production was nominated for six additional 2023 Tony Awards, including “Best Revival of a Musical,” “Best Leading Actor in a Musical” for Josh Groban, and “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd is also the winner of three 2023 Drama Desk Awards: “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical” (Annaleigh Ashford), “Outstanding Direction of a Musical” (Thomas Kail), and “Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz).

Sweeney Todd with Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit
Photograph: courtesy of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit

Groban’s grief-stricken Sweeney took audiences’ breath away. His voice, more than his acting, was the real showstopper. Groban is a bass-baritone while Tveit is a tenor, so it will be interesting to see how the role is tweaked if at all.

Ashford’s performance was “a triumph: with breathtaking originality, she mixes fresh comic personality—madcap, sly, performative, libidinous—with howlingly funny physical business, including a priceless bit on a staircase,” our Theater Critic Adam Feldman wrote. Annaleigh Ashford received the 2023 Drama League “Distinguished Performance Award” for her role.

November 5 is Gaten Matarazzo’s last performance as Toby—a role he seemingly thrived in.

Sweeney Todd is at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. You can buy tickets here

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.