Adam Driver returns to Broadway, sans lightsaber, in Lanford Wilson’s Burn This

In a savvily timed announcement, Playbill is reporting that Adam "Kylo Ren" Driver will return to Broadway in the first revival of acclaimed playwright Lanford Wilson's Burn This.

Driver will play Pale, a "dangerously sexy restaurant owner" who finds comfort in a dancer named Anna following the death of his gay brother. John Malkovich originated the role when the show debuted in 1987.

Fans of New York's favorite six-foot-two hunk of broodiness will need to be patient, though: The show isn't opening until 2019. (But check out these NYC Star Wars events this week while you wait.)

When the curtains do finally go up, they will mark a return to the stage for the actor best known for playing "dangerously sexy" aspiring actor Adam Sackler on Girls and the "dangerously sexy" tantrum-throwing son of Han and Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Driver debuted on Broadway in 2010 in Mrs. Warren's Profession, alongside the great Cherry Jones, giving a performance we described back then as "amusingly oleaginous." (Oleaginous? Look it up.) He followed that with Man and Boy in 2011, starring alongside Frank Langella.

Burn This, set in 1980s Manhattan, will be directed by Michael Mayer, who picked up a Tony in 2007 for Spring Awakening and in 2014 directed the first Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

No word yet on who will play Anna (Joan Allen got the gig in the original), and a theater is still to be announced.

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.