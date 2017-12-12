How to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in NYC

Since Star Wars returned to the silver screen with The Force Awakens in 2015, fans of the franchise have been foaming at the mouth for the release of the penultimate film in the space opera. On Thursday, they’ll finally get their fix when The Last Jedi hits theaters. Our film critic gave it a resounding five-star review, and you can bet your bottom Galactic Credit that it’s worth seeing at least once. But if you truly believe in bringing balance to the force, merely seeing the flick isn’t enough—you’re also going to want to celebrate the series like it’s your last day on Alderaan. Here's how to do just that in NYC:

Drink at The Dark Side pop-up bar

This Soho pop-up isn’t exactly the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is the Mos Eisely Cantina from A New Hope, but it’s an effective way for Star Wars nerds to geek out regardless. The place is filled with models dressed up in Stormtrooper costumes and loosely-themed decor. Whatever you do, don’t order the pop-up’s $14 snack platter, which we suspect contained an actual Hot Pocket.

Go to a 22-hour Star Wars marathon

Seen all of the Star Wars films a gazillion times? Trying to binge them all to be in-the-know before The Last Jedi’s debut? In either case, midtown’s Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 has the perfect event for you. The theater is hosting a 22-hour marathon of all of the series’ films this week (for the exception of Rogue One). The films kick off on Wednesday night at 10pm with The Phantom Menace, and ends with a screening of the new film at 6pm on Thursday. Tickets cost $100 for this collection of eight contiguous screenings, but if you really break it down that comes out to just $12.50 per film, which is a steal in NYC.

Grab a free lobster roll at Luke’s Lobster (if you have the right name)

In honor of The Last Jedi, Luke's Lobster is giving away free lobster rolls at its various NYC locations on Friday—but there’s a catch. In order to qualify for one of these gratis noms, you have to provide an official ID that proves your first or last name is either Luke or Lucas (like the chain’s namesake, the fictional Skywalker or Star Wars creator George Lucas). The deal only extends to the first 20 qualifying patrons at each location.

Pig out on some Star Wars ice cream from Ample Hills

New York-based dessert jedi Ample Hills released a line of flavors themed around Star Wars last month, providing a sweet surprise to fans. The creations have names including “The First Order,” “The Resistance” and “The Force,” and are available at Ample Hills locations, online and at Whole Foods grocery stores.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.