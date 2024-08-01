It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year: fall in New York, when the heat starts to subside, folks return from the Hamptons, new restaurants open and the theater world's most exciting productions debut. Regarding that last bit: Girls star and overall beloved actor Adam Driver is set to star in Kenneth Lonergan’s newest Off Broadway revival, Hold on to me Darling.

The limited, 13-week engagement will be directed by Neil Pepe with preview performances kicking off on September 24 and an official opening night scheduled for October 16. The show will take over the historic Lucille Lortel Theatre through December 22.

Tickets for the play are currently on sale starting $99 right here.

According to a press release, Driver will take on the role of country music icon Strings McCrane, who “finds himself in an existential tailspin” after learning of his mother’s passing.

"The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee," reads the release. "The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’s success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun."

No word yet on who will star in the production alongside Driver.

This isn't Drive's first rodeo on an Off-Broadway stage: in 2009, he starred in Slipping and The Retributionists. A year later he took on roles in Little Doc and The Forest. He also appeared in the Off-Broadway production of Angels in America in 2010 and 2011 and Look Back in Anger in 2012, which was mounted at the Roundabout Theatre Company.

The actor has also appeared on Broadway show like Mrs. Warren's Profession, Man and Boy and Burn This.