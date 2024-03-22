Adventureland on Long Island is getting five amazing new rides

Popular Long Island amusement park Adventureland is (finally!) getting a revamp: a new partnership with Catholic Health is marked by a multi-year, five-phase, $10 million redevelopment plan that will bring along with it a total of five new rides.

Let's go in order.

This year, park goers will get to experience two new thrills: Jr. Pirate Ride and Moon Chaser. The former is geared towards ("but not limited to," claims a press release) kids between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. Found near the arcade, it's similar to the bigger Pirate Ship, which is actually no longer on premise.

The Moon Chaser, on the other hand, is a galaxy-themed ride that "spins, twists, dips and inverts riders." Fun fact: it's the only one in the park that actually goes upside down, which is likely why it's ideal for riders who are at least 11 years old (they must be 55 inches tall at the very least).

Phase two of the massive redevelopment plan will include the debut of Wave Twister, a custom-made ride expected to open by spring of 2025. The family thrill is shaped like a boomerang and was constructed in Switzerland.

According to the press release, "there are at least two more planned rides that are to be added over the next three phases," so the fun is clearly not stopping any time soon.

In addition to the original Pirate Ship, a few other rides will officially be retired come the next few months, including the Log Flume and Spinning Cars, mostly older hits that have run their respective courses.

“With older rides—they need more maintenance and become difficult to repair over time," said Caitlin DiSclafani, the Adventureland Park Manager, in an official statement. "Also, finding replacement parts becomes increasingly difficult as they are no longer being made."

For what it's worth, we are excited about the changes: fresh thrills are always guaranteed fun when visiting the park, which will officially open for the season this weekend, on March 23 and 24.