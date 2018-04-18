Affordable fashion brand Primark lands in Brooklyn next month

Just in time to replenish your spring and summer wardrobe, super-cheap international fashion brand Primark opens its first store in Brooklyn on May 16, a little more than a year after its Staten Island debut.

Depending on how many U.K. style influencers you follow on Instagram, you may or may not be familiar with this mega-chain. But the most important piece of information is this: You can get apparel such as tops, pants and skirts for as low as $7. That price point certainly outshines H&M and Forever 21.

The 57,900-square-foot store touts clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children, as well as beauty products and home goods. There will be 56 fitting rooms and 42 registers to combat long lines, with free Wi-Fi to boot. The shop opens at Kings Plaza Shopping Center (5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn) on May 16 at 1pm.

Mark you calendar and get ready to kick off summer in NYC in style.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.