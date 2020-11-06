After everything, it's going to be a gorgeous sunny weekend in NYC

Just when we need it, New York City's weather will be incredibly gorgeous this weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 60s, low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday and an abundance of sun.

Photograph: National Weather Service

In fact, the next several days will be just as beautiful. NWS's next prediction of rain falls on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. Temperatures will be well above average in some areas, according to New York Metro Weather:

Temperatures over the next seven days will average well above normal in the Eastern US - as much as 15 degrees above normal in some spots locally. pic.twitter.com/mv21tSmuid — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) November 6, 2020

The perfect weekend weather is a much-needed break from the rain and clouds we experienced the past couple of weeks (which actually felt like eons), and seems fitting with the current state of the election.

In fact, if you're in need of distraction and fun this weekend, check out the best things to do in NYC this weekend and a list of fun activities to reduce stress.

