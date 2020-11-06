New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

After everything, it's going to be a gorgeous sunny weekend in NYC

Expect sun and temperatures in the high 60s.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Just when we need it, New York City's weather will be incredibly gorgeous this weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 60s, low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday and an abundance of sun.

National Weather Service NYC forecast
Photograph: National Weather Service

In fact, the next several days will be just as beautiful. NWS's next prediction of rain falls on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. Temperatures will be well above average in some areas, according to New York Metro Weather:

The perfect weekend weather is a much-needed break from the rain and clouds we experienced the past couple of weeks (which actually felt like eons), and seems fitting with the current state of the election.

In fact, if you're in need of distraction and fun this weekend, check out the best things to do in NYC this weekend and a list of fun activities to reduce stress.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC
- What you need to know about New York’s stricter travel restrictions
- A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump’s lies has been installed in Soho
- This NYC bar has been named the second best in the world
- The 101 best sex scenes of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.